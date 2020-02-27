New pet mask helps save dog during early morning fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - An Oklahoma family's furry friend was rescued from an early morning house fire, thanks to the Oklahoma City Fire Department and their recently-donated pet masks.

Fire crews responded to a house near NE 11th and Missouri around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews said a small fire started in a back bedroom of the house.

“It looks like it's under some renovations, but there was one individual staying here. She said she was house-sitting for a relative,” said OKCFD Batt. Chief Brad Smith.

The house sitter was treated for smoke inhalation, but she wasn't the only one inside. She made her way outside of the house and when crews went back in they found a dog.

“She was pretty lethargic when we got here,” firefighters said.

The pit bull also suffered from some smoke inhalation, her eyes barely open when crews started to treat her.

After a few minutes with an oxygen mask, she started to breathe normally again.

The new masks were just gifted to the department last week.

“They do a better job of allowing us to get the oxygen to the pet because they can get a better seal than our oxygen masks that are made for humans,” said Chief Smith.

Crews say unlike so many, this fire had a happy ending.

“Anytime that we can provide service and revive somebody that may not have made it … it’s a good feeling,” said Smith.

The smoke detectors were working in the house and alerted the house sitter.

The exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.