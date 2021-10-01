New partnership aims to help students with dyslexia, reading difficulties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thanks to a new partnership, thousands of children across Madison County will receive specialized help with dyslexia and other reading difficulties.

Together, Greengate School at Randolph, Madison City Schools, Huntsville City Schools and Madison County schools applied for a $50,0000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville Women’s Philanthropy Society.

Greengate School at Randolph is the only school in Alabama accredited by the Orton-Gillingham Academy for children with dyslexia.

The Orton-Gillingham method is a multi-sensory approach that improves the struggling reader’s ability to read, write, spell, and comprehend.

With help from Greengate School, the grant will provide specialized training in these methods to 90 teachers, 30 from each of the public school districts, allowing more than 2,700 students to receive the Orton-Gillingham method in their classroom.

Meanwhile, Randolph School is also looking forward to its biggest fundraiser of the year. Under the Christmas Tree Holiday Shopping Market supports the school’s tailored tuition program.

Tickets are now on sale. The market is set for November 5-7, 2021 at the Von Braun Center’s South Hall. There will be special events, children’s activities, and specialty merchants throughout.