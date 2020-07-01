New park coming to downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Another attraction is coming to the heart of Huntsville.

The city will construct the new Pelham Street Park next to the Redstone Federal Credit Union construction site downtown.

The City of Huntsville, Arts Huntsville, and the Community Foundation are working together to add green space in the community. It’ll cost more than $660,000 dollars, but Huntsville’s Long-Range Urban Planner Dennis Madsen said the custom seating and lighting will standout.

“If you’re coming from Governors Drive and you’re coming from Lowery, this will be a very visible park as you’re coming and approaching Big Spring,” said Madsen. “So it serves as what planners typically call a “gateway piece” that sort of announces entrance to downtown. But it’s also just having open space for folks who live and work downtown.”

Officials said groundbreaking will start by mid-July, and the project should be complete by 2021.