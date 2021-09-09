New Orleans teacher murdered in North Carolina after evacuating for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans artist who evacuated for Hurricane Ida was murdered on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Gabryelle Allnut was also a teacher at the NOLA Academy of Fine Arts.

The FBI is searching for Malek Anthony Moore, who is accused of killing the 29-year-old and is also wanted for first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree burglary in connection with an investigation in Charlotte, according to the FBI. He’s also believed to be involved in multiple other violent crimes since September 2.

Photos of Moore, courtesy of Wytheville Police Department Facebook page.

On Friday, Christian Mbimba, 21, of Nashville, Tennessee, was found dead in Greensboro, North Carolina on the 2800 block of Patterson Street, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Moore is a suspect in his murder.

Moore is also wanted for first-degree murder by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He also has ties to Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

Moore was last seen wearing a black top with gray pants and a du-rag, according to the FBI. He no longer has the black jacket. He has a scar on his hand, a tattoo of three circles on his shoulder, teardrops on his left and right cheek, and a left ear piercing.

Malek Moore is considered armed and dangerous.

He’s 6’1″ and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the FBI. Moore is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.



