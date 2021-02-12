New Orleans comes to The Camp in MidCity to celebrate Mardi Gras

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Starting at 11am on Feb. 13, The Camp in MidCity will be transformed to look like the streets of New Orleans during Mardi Gras. With the pandemic still in full swing, the establishment has made many accommodations to be able to bring the atmosphere of NOLA, safely.

Normally the events at The Camp are free for the community, but Cody Morgan says this year the event is ticketed ( https://bit.ly/2NcEgTK ) to control the number of people so they can all remain socially distant. News 19 viewers can enter the promo code “WHNTVIEWER” for $10 off.

Cody Morgan with The Camp says the establishment is excited for the entertainment this year.

“Grammy award winning Rebirth Brass Band, Grammy nominated Cha Wa band, a lot of bands that we would not be able to typically get,” Morgan said, adding that with everything going on in New Orleans, they were able to get this amazing live entertainment.

Masks are required at the event. When you’re watching the live entertainment, on the floor there will be drawn circles, with designated colors that will accommodate the number of your party so everyone can watch and enjoy the music while being socially distant.

Don’t forget the delicious and traditional food that people love. From homemade Gumbo and Jambalaya, boiled crawfish, to the Signature cocktails you can find on Bourbon Street, Morgan says there is something for everybody, even those with a sweet tooth.

“Manny Randazzo King Cakes,” she said. “People wait two hours in line in New Orleans, we’ll have them available here.”

Last year the event drew upwards of 7,000 people. This year Morgan says the numbers wont be that high, but they are still doing everything they can to follow all the proper guidelines for those in attendance and employees of the event.

“We are making sure that people are wearing masks, they are socially distanced and that we’re following all the guide lines that we need to follow and make sure we’re providing a save environment for everybody.”

Morgan says rain, shine or cold weather, the event will still happen. Entertainment starts at 6pm and she says the music will stop at around 10pm or 11pm.