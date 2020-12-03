New nonprofit hosting toy drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new nonprofit founded in the time of COVID-19 is getting into the holiday spirit by teaming up with Limestone Child Advocacy Center on a toy drive for kids ages three through 16 years old.

Mind of Mine Foundation was founded this year to help children under the age of 18 manage their mental health and stress levels.

Even though they’re new, the founder refuses to miss getting in on the holiday season of giving. They are hosting the toy drive and will take all of the donations to the Limestone Child Advocacy Center after the new year. They’re asking for items like stuffed animals, stress balls, crayons, and gift cards for the older kids.

Executive director Matt Vincent says he wants to set an example that no matter how small, they can make a difference for others.

“They are a smaller organization just like myself so I had that heart-to-heart connection with them, and even though we are small, they do make a huge impact in the community and that’s kind of what I want to go for,” he said. “Kind of like David and Goliath. Don’t count out the small guy because we do do a lot.”

But to do this they need your help! The toy drive will run until December 31. Donations can be taken to the Huntsville Drumline Performing Arts Center at 1800 Jordan Lane in Huntsville. If you cannot donate in-person, you can make a monetary donation through their website.