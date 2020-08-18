New mural honoring women’s right to vote unveiled in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Downtown Huntsville is a little more vibrant now, with a new mural honoring the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote.

The three-story mural titled “This Girl Can” is located on the north side of the Clinton Avenue parking garage downtown, next to The Martin. It was painted by Nashville-based muralist Kimberly Radford and was a collaborative effort between the Women’s Economic Development Council and Arts Huntsville.

(Photo provided by Women’s Economic Development Council)

A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday for the mural – on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification by Congress.

“A guiding vision for public art in Huntsville is to create installations that lift the spirit and engage the mind,” said Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken. “As ‘This Girl Can’ soars above Washington Street, it embodies that vision as it greets residents and visitors in downtown Huntsville each day.”