New mural goes up at Parkway Place Mall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville landmarks and historic moments inspired a new mural installation at Parkway Place Mall.

“This is a full circle moment for me because I grew up going to Parkway City Mall,” said Scottsboro muralist Sonya Clemons in a statement. “I never would have dreamed of having art hanging in the property. These are all places I saw growing up and this mural parallels my story in Huntsville and the story of those who grew up around me.”

The Pride of the Parkway mural is located in center court at the mall for everyone to enjoy.

“Our vision in working with Sonya to create the Pride of the Parkway was to bring joyful memories to locals who see it and help tell the story of our city and shopping destination to the families who are moving into the area,” said Molly Bell, Parkway Place General Manager, in a statement. “Thousands of daily visitors will see this work and hopefully be filled with pride for everything our region has accomplished, is working on, and will become in the future.”

The community is invited to meet the artist during a print signing Saturday, August 22 from 12-3 p.m at the mall. Prints are 11×14 and $35 each. Fifty percent of all sales during the event will be donated to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Prints will be exclusively sold at Leaf in Creek Earthpedition at Parkway Place after the event.