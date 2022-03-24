HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As COVID-19 numbers decrease across the country, the new BA.2 variant is popping up across the U.S. and Europe.

Johns Hopkins professor of epidemiology Dr. Amber D’Souza said the BA.2 variant is 50 to 60 percent more transmissible than the Omicron variant. However, those infected are showing less severe symptoms and fewer require hospitalization.

While case numbers are expected to rise in upcoming weeks, D’Souza said several factors will keep cases from surging to numbers seen throughout the pandemic so far.

“We expect BA.2 will lead to increased infections in the U.S. because it is more transmissible, but given the population immunity we have, we do not expect the surge in severe illness to as large as that seen in previous years,” D’Souza said.

Those who tested positive for the Omicron variant within the past three months will possess some resistance to developing severe symptoms.

About a third of the cases in the United States right now are the result of the BA.2 variant. Local case numbers have been on the decline. Huntsville Hospital is nearing its lowest reported number of cases since the pandemic began.