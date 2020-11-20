New middle school in Madison City named

MADISON, Ala. – The students who will attend the new middle school being built as part of Madison City Schools will be the Journey Jaguars.

The board of education approved the new name at the Thursday night meeting.

Tonight, I am pleased to announce that Journey Middle School will be the name of our new middle school being built off Celtic Drive ,” Superintendent Ed Nichols said in a statement. “I am also excited to report that the mascot will be the Jaguars, which is keeping in theme with the Panthers of Discovery Middle and the Lions of Liberty Middle. Plus, Journey Jaguars just has a nice ring to it.”

The school system offered community members an online survey asking for suggestions of what to name the new elementary and middle schools being built right now. Journey was reportedly a common recommendation from the nearly-800 recommendations.

Journey Middle School Campus (Image: Madison City Schools)

Plans for Journey Middle School call for a 170,000 square-foot building which will hold approximately 1,200 students.

The school is expected to open to students for the 2022-2023 school year. Building the school was made possible from a 12-mil property tax increase approved by voters in fall of 2019.

The new elementary school, Midtown Elementary, is scheduled to open to students in Fall of 2021.