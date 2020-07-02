New mayor elected in Carbon Hill after former mayor resigns

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — At a special called meeting Wednesday, Carbon Hill City Council elected a new mayor after the former mayor resigned less than a week ago.

April Herron has been elected as the new mayor of Carbon Hill. She was a member of the city council serving District 3.

The election comes after former Mayor Mark Chambers turned in a letter of resignation Saturday, June 27. Chambers made a Facebook post stating he no longer will support Alabama football and head coach Nick Saban. The post did not come long after Alabama football made a social media post in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Chambers also made insensitive comments a year prior to this incident. Again on Facebook, Chambers complained on a post that “homosexuals lecture us on morals” and “transvestites lecture us on human biology.”

