New mask requirements announced for military installations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Newly confirmed Secretary of Defense, General Lloyd Austin, has released updated guidance for military personnel and those that work on military installations.

Effective Immediately, all individuals that are on military bases, installations, or centers, as well as those working on official duties for the DOD from any location, outside of the individual’s home, must wear a face covering. This includes shared outdoor spaces.

The only exceptions outlined in Friday’s release are:

When an individual is alone in an office with floor-to-ceiling walls and a closed-door

While eating or drinking, while maintaining a safe distance in accordance with CDC guidelines and commander instruction

Lowering the mask to quickly identify an individual

Those with a disability