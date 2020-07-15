New Market man charged in crash that killed Buckhorn High student

NEW MARKET, Ala. – A New Market man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for crashing into the vehicle of a buckhorn teenager, killing her and then leaving the scene.

Court records show Joshua Getzinger pleaded guilty to fleeing the scene of an accident in December of 2019.

18-year-old Buckhorn High School senior Jordan Collier died in the crash.

Detectives believed Getzinger was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he crashed his vehicle into Collier’s Chevy Cavalier.

However, they were unable to confirm their suspicious because it took authorities several days to track Getzinger down.