NEW MARKET, Ala. (WHNT) — A New Market home was destroyed after a fire early Thursday morning.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster told News 19 that no one was injured in the fire and that the cause was still unknown.

Webster said the call came in around 1:21 a.m., and fire crews were on the scene for several hours putting out the blaze.

When News 19 crews arrived at the home on New Market Road, it was still smoldering hours after the fire ignited.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.

This is a developing story and News 19 will bring you the latest information as we learn it.