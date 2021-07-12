New Madison Police Chief begins duties

MADISON, Ala. — John Gandy officially began his duties as the City of Madison’s new Police Chief on Monday, July 12.

“I am thrilled to serve Madison through integrity and cooperation,” Gandy said. “I look forward to calling Madison ‘home’ and planting my family’s roots.”

Prior to being hired as police chief at Madison, Gandy served as a captain in the Virginia Beach police department. He began his tenure in 1987, became an active detective in 1991 and a regular detective in 1996. He became a captain in 2018.

“Council has full confidence in John Gandy to lead the charge of Madison’s safety and security,” said Madison City Council President Greg Shaw. “Our residents can trust that community policing and departmental goals will be supported by his leadership.”

Gandy was announced as the city’s new chief of police in May. His contract with the City of Madison was formally approved at the city’s council meeting last month.