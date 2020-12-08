New luxury recovery center opens in North Alabama

ARAB, Ala. — North Alabama is home to a new luxury recovery center aimed at helping those battling alcohol and drug addiction find hope and healing.

Sereno Ridge Recovery is a 12-Step Immersion Retreat focused on helping those struggling with substance use disorder.

“If somebody comes knocking on the door needing help, we are ready to get them in here and get them started on their road to recovery,” said Pat Laney, a Peer Support Specialist at Sereno Ridge Recovery.

Nancy White, the Co-Founder and Executive Director of Sereno Ridge says this has been a dream of hers.

“I went to treatment and got into recovery 20 years ago and was fascinated by it… especially the 12 steps, because that’s what gave me my recovery and what I practice on a regular basis to stay clean and sober,” said White.

The recovery center offers a non-clinical approach to the problem of drug and alcohol dependence by using the 12 steps.

“Hard things happen in life, but we develop those tools on how to be okay in here, regardless of what happens out here,” said White. “We learn how to adjust our sails to the wind. We can’t adjust the wind.”

In a release, the Sereno Ridge team described the center:

The expansive 16,500 sq. ft. facility features resort-style amenities, including an indoor heated pool, fitness center, chef-prepared meals, spacious rooms, and more. The 176-acre campus has extensive hiking trails, water fountains, and meditation gardens. While the lodge is spacious, there is a 16-person capacity, ensuring a discreet environment and small, intimate groups.

The Sereno Ridge team expects guest to stay 30-90 days at the center. While the path for recovery looks different for everyone, the goal remains the same.

“By the time they leave here, they are going to, we hope, live life on life’s terms and really have a sense of healing and begun that process of really restoring their spirits and beginning to rebuild their lives,” said Karen Petersen, the Marketing and Business Development Director.

According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 20 million Americans suffered from substance use disorder before the pandemic. With all 2020 has brought, it’s also caused an increase in opioid-related overdoses and deaths across the country.

“Since March, when COVID really hit this area… it has been such an impact,” said Laney. “The relapse rate is going up. Deaths due to substance use, overdose deaths have just skyrocketed. Just the sale of alcohol has gone up since March.”

Laney says the cause of the height in anxiety, depression, and relapses this year stem from the loss of control that many people feel.

“Us as humans, we like to be able to control our situations, we like to control our environment and right now, it just seems like everything is so out of control,” said Laney.

Petersen and White say no matter the circumstances of the outside world, healing can still be achieved.

“When you’re hit with stressors, you have to have the told to deal with those, which we learn through working on our 12-step recovery program,” said White. “The 12 steps allow us to have peace and serenity and joy in our lives regardless of what’s happening in the world.”

Laney adds that even though people cannot change the pandemic or outcome of the election, they can make changes to bring peace to their own life.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction and are looking for help and healing, you can visit www.serenoridgerecovery.com, call 844-4-SERENO (844-473-7366) or email info@serenoridge.com.