New building plans announced for Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy leaders announced plans to build a new home for the 60-year-old performing arts organization.

Leaders from the Fantasy Playhouse shared building plans and launched the official Capital Campaign to fundraise for the project.

Fantasy Playhouse purchased five and a half acres at the corner of Holmes Avenue and Triana Boulevard for a new, state-of-the-art performing arts facility.

The project includes a 35,000 square foot theatre arts campus and performance venue — complete with a 355 seat theater and fully-equipped production support areas that double as technical theatre teaching classrooms.

“What this will actually allow us to do is actually bring everything back under one roof. Our productions, our set builds, our classes, our camps. and not only that but right now, we just don’t have the capacity for things like a technical theater suite or technical classes.”

Mayor Tommy Battle was at the event and announced that the city has pledged two million dollars in support of the project.