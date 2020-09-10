New items added to Chick-fil-A’s menu

Chick-fil-A Adds New Brownie and Coffee Drinks to Menu Nationwide (Chick-fil-A)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Chick-fil-A announced two new menu items coming to restaurants nationwide starting on September 14.

The first new menu item is a chocolate fudge brownie which, according to the release, will be available year-round. Chick-fil-A says a new blend of specialty-grade THRIVE Farmers® Hot Coffee will also join the menu year-round.

According to the company, they are also adding a chocolatey drink with a caffeine kick. Their new seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew will be available for a limited time.

The company says the new beverage features a swirl of cold-brewed coffee, sweetened cream, and chocolate-flavored syrup, served over ice.

