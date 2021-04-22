New Huntsville/Madison County Chamber partnership will support military members’ transition to civilian work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is adding a full-time job position to support job recruitment for people transitioning out of the military.

The Chamber announced Thursday a formal partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation through Hiring Our Heroes. Huntsville is the newest site for a full-time program manager to support the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program.

According to the Chamber, Huntsville is projected to add more than 25,000 new jobs in aerospace, defense, manufacturing, construction, logistics and technology by the end of 2022.

Hiring Our Heroes has hired a full-time program manager in Huntsville, Preston Webb, who will be dedicated to connecting Huntsville companies with transitioning military talent, according to the Chamber.

“I am very excited for this opportunity for Hiring Our Heroes to expand its operations into Huntsville and to also be a part of this team,” Webb said in a news release. “As a local who was born and raised here, I am looking forward to assisting in bringing more Veterans to our area and working on enriching the opportunities for our transitioning military members here on Redstone Arsenal.”

According to the Chamber, about 1,261 service members completed fellowships in 2020 with more than 350 companies through the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program.