New Huntsville City Schools board member sworn in

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Ryan Renaud was sworn in as the newest member of the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education Thursday morning.

Renaud will serve on the board until November 2022.

Renaud said he was excited to get to work, and that there was a lot to be done before students return to class in the fall.

“The notion that school is out for the summer, while it is as far as student attendance, our strong administrative team is working year-round,” Renaud said. “So there is a lot to do. I’m excited to hit the ground running, and I’m excited to get to work with this incredibly talented administration.”

Huntsville City Council appointed Renaud to the board two weeks ago to replace Walker McGinnis.