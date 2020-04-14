New Hope residents describe flooding as the worst they’ve seen

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – New Hope residents are still in shock after Sunday’s storms. Families living in a trailer park right off Old Highway 431 says it was the worst they’ve seen.

Linda Harris has lived through them for the past 12 years. “We have a small creek that runs back behind my home and water also recedes all the way up to the back of the house,” said Harris. “So I’ve got it on both sides of me.”

Marvin Rucker has been living here twice as long. “This the first time I’ve ever seen the water get up as high as it did,” said Rucker.

Both said Sunday night was different.

“At approximately 9:30 p.m. I stood on my porch here and I watched the water rise, and rise some more,” said Linda.

Not long after, Marvin had to fight his way home.

“When I came in about 10:30/11:00 last night I barely made it through with my car,” said Marvin.

Now Linda says she ready to pack up and go. “I’m going to leave this area,” said Linda. “It’s too much.”

Marvin said, “The water cannot escape fast enough,”

Neighbors sayid there’s a big problem with the drainage system in their community, partly because they’re living on wetlands and don’t want to deal with the debris it leaves behind.

It could take all of today or tomorrow for all of the water to recede in that area of New Hope.