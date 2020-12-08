New Hope Elementary transitioning to remote learning

NEW HOPE, Ala. — New Hope Elementary School will move to remote learning the rest of the week.

Madison County Schools said Tuesday morning the decision was made “after assessing a number of variables within the schools.”

Chromebooks and internet devices would be given out to students who needed them, the district said. Student meals will be served each day from 11 a.m. until noon.

School officials said they would assess the situation at the end of the week and determine whether to return to a hybrid schedule next week.