New Hope Elementary and High School finishing fall semester remotely

NEW HOPE, Ala. – Two schools in Madison County are transitioning to remote learning for the rest of the fall semester.

Madison County Schools announced the change Monday, saying the decision was made after assessing several variables with student and staff safety in mind.

Chromebooks and MiFis will be issued to students who need them, and all instruction will move to SchoolsPLP/Google Classroom, Google Meet, and email.

Meals will be served for students from 11-11:30 a.m. at New Hope High and 11 a.m.-noon at New Hope Elementary.