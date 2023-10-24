HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Last week, the state approved Cullman Regional’s plans to build a new healthcare facility in Hartselle.

The ASC or outpatient surgery center will have operating rooms, procedure rooms, and pre and post-surgery rooms. It will be fully staffed with the same clinical teams found in a hospital surgery department.

This addition to the area will extend Hartselle’s health park to the other side of Highway 31 and give residents more access to efficient health care.

The center is expected to open in 2026.