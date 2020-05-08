New health order allows barbers, restaurants and more to open

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The state’s latest health order now allows more businesses to open beginning Monday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the new order Friday morning.

The revised “safer at home” order will allow close contact services like barber shops, hair salons, nail salons and tattoo services to finally reopen. Fitness centers and gyms also can reopen, and restaurants, bars and breweries will be able to open with limited seating.

The order also releases the 10-person limit on gatherings, but all aspects of the 6-foot distance requirement remain in place.

Several businesses are still going to have their doors locked, as theaters, concert venues and nightclubs are still restricted from opening. Activities on commercial or public playground equipment is also restricted in this latest order.

Retailers are still required to operate at 50 percent of their maximum occupancy, and the state still encourages people to remain at home whenever possible and practice good sanitation and social distancing.