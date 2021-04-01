New explosive K9 joins Florence Police Department

The Florence Police Department welcomed a new explosive K9 to the team. (Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department welcomed a new explosive K9 to the team.

The department says that K9 Atlas was originally with Leashes of Valor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to pairing K9’s with post 9/11 veterans, but due to K9 Atlas’ high drive, he was donated to Throw Away Dogs Project to be trained as a working K9.

K9 Atlas and his partner Officer Breedwell became USPCA Certified on Tuesday, according to the department.

They say Officer Breedwell and his partner K9 Atlas will begin working with the Florence Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit to provide service to the City of Florence and University of North Alabama.

They will also provide service to eight counties in the state of Alabama that fall under the Hazardous Devices Unit Region.

