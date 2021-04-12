New elephant statue towers over plaza at Bryant-Denny stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A new, 19-foot elephant statue now stands at the southeast corner of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

On Monday, the seven-ton statue, named Tuska, was installed at Tuska Plaza, which is at the southeast corner of University Boulevard and Wallace Wade Avenue. The plaza also has new landscaping, sidewalks and lighting for nighttime viewing, according to the University of Alabama.

Tuska was a gift from The Westervelt Company, along with a gift from Bill and Mary Battle, the university said. The statue was sculpted by English artist Terry Mathews and had been installed at the NorthRiver Yacht Club in Tuscaloosa since September 2000.