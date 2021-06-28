New Dunkin’ donut benefits Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children

Dunkin’s Gold Joy Donut will be sold as a benefit for Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children (Photo provided by Dunkin’/Alliance Marketing Partners)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Dunkin’ Donuts will sell a limited edition donut at its Huntsville location in July that will benefit Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

The Gold Joy Donut will be sold July 1-15 for $1.50 at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 10055 Memorial Parkway. For every donut sold, $1 will go to the hospital to help bring joy to children and their families who are affected by cancer.

The donut has yellow vanilla-flavored icing, topped with a glazed Munchkin donut hole.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation partners nationwide with food banks, hospitals and nonprofit groups to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness.