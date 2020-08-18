New driver’s license office opens in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is opening a new driver’s license division office in Madison.

Officials cut the ribbon Tuesday morning on the new office, located at the Madison County Service Center at 100 Plaza Blvd.

The office will serve as another location for people to use driver’s license services, license testing and driver’s road testing.

Previously people have been able to only renew driver’s licenses at this location, which also houses Madison County Commissioner Steve Haraway’s office, vehicle tags and registration offices, and tax collector and tax assessor offices.