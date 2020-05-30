New discount store in Guntersville draws large lines & crowds

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala – Crazy Cazboy’s intended to open in March, but COVID-19 delayed the discount liquidation store’s opening. Friday, a line wrapped around the warehouse and the crowds inside did not appear to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

On Friday everything in Crazy Cazboy’s was $7. The price drops each day before it eventually resets.

Store owner, John Cassimus says the facility can hold roughly 600 people, without breaking current health orders. Cassimus says they are limiting capacity at roughly 250 people at a time.

“Walmart and Home Depot have been cranking and are other discount stores have been super busy during COVID,” said Cassimus.

Some viewers did find the sight at Cazboy’s concerning.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Health saw video of the store and shared that concern. “If persons are not wearing cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets, if this situation is observed in a business or an entity, they should be reported to local law enforcement,” said Dr. Landers.

The Guntersville Police Department did have an officer inside the store.

“You and me and most people in the world, this virus is not going to do anything to. The few people that don’t need to be here need to stay at home,” said Cassimus.

Cazboy’s recommends customers wear masks but does not require them. Cassimus says the carts are washed as well as the bins people dig through.