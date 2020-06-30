New details emerge in capital murder case that left 7 dead

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – We’re uncovering new information in what investigators call the worst crime that’s ever been committed in Morgan County. Two men are accused of shooting and killing seven people at a home in Valhermoso Springs. Additional court documents were filed after a judge denied both men bond on Monday.

In analyzing the new court documents, new details were provided about the crime scene, an alleged theft that preceded the mass killing and there are witness statements from people who seem to have known the suspects pretty well.

Several affidavits for search warrants have been filed in the Morgan County capital murder case. According to court documents, upon arrival at the home on Talucah Road, deputies described finding 7 people shot to death. The documents said two of the victims may have also been burned.

Investigators said neighbors confirmed the two suspects, John Legg and Frederic ‘Ricky’ Rogers, frequented the home where the crimes were committed.

Records show nearly two weeks after the murders an unidentified witness agreed to speak with FBI agents. The witness told investigators that there were several incidents leading up to the mass killing inlcuding the theft of several of Legg’s personal firearms a few hours before.

Before Legg and Rogers were located and taken into custody in Oregon, the FBI spoke with John Legg’s father. Agents stated that he answered the door with a gun. The elder Legg said his son told him not to answer the door and that he was concerned for his safety.

Records show he also told the agents his son had left the state. He said his son owned a silver four door car. Court Records show a witness saw a silver sedan leaving the scene after the shooting.

Both suspects are in their early twenties, authorities said they had no prior criminal records.

Dates for their next court appearance have not yet been set.