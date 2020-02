Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles opened a new day reporting center in Guntersville to help local former inmates transition back into the community.

This day reporting center will be a "lite" version, serving 25 to 30 former inmates. In comparison, a full-service day reporting center can serve up to 150.

The new center is on Ringold Street in Guntersville.