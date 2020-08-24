New dashboard to give positive COVID-19 case numbers for University of Alabama system

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama said it would have a dashboard listing the number of positive cases at all of its campuses go online Monday evening.

UA system spokeswoman Kellee Reinhardt told News 19 Monday morning that the dashboard would be live at 5 p.m. Monday on that UA system website.

The dashboard will be broken down into institutions, and data will also be broken down for students and faculty, according to Reinhardt.

It launches a day after UA Tuscaloosa President Stuart Bell said in a statement there had been an “unacceptable rise” in cases on campus, less than a week after classes began.