New Century Technology, Bob Jones high schools receive national award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New Century Technology High School and Bob Jones High School are two of five schools in the state of Alabama to receive a national award.

The schools were honored in a virtual ceremony Friday with a coveted National Blue Ribbon School award. The U.S. Department of Education held the ceremony from Washington, D.C.

The Blue Ribbon program recognizes public and private schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.

“Receiving the Blue Ribbon award just further affirms the hard work of New Century faculty, educators, and students,” said New Century senior Kirsten Tjarks. “We’re held to a higher standard because of our faculty, teachers, and administrators, and even by ourselves.”

Cleburne County Elementary in Heflin, Hewitt-Trussville High School and John S. Jones Elementary in Rainbow City were the other Alabama schools recognized.