New Boaz Parks & Rec Center opens soon

BOAZ, Ala.- The new Boaz Parks and Recreation center is opening Monday, July 12, 2021.

The new facility offers both an indoor and outdoor pool, indoor walking track, meeting rooms, and a larger gym space than the current center.

The city will still use the existing center.

“Boaz has their whole new thing and I think the goal of the council and mayor with this facility is to offer the city of Boaz, the citizens of Boaz what they need and want. To enjoy a good quality of life and I think they’ve hit that pretty q,” said Parks and Recreation Director Sonja Hard. “It’s nothing, I guess you would say on a ‘large spectrum’ of some of our locals, but it is for us and it is what the city needs and what I think the city wants and what they will very much enjoy once we’re open and going full force especially with the things we’re going to be able to offer for all age groups.”

Residents using the pool and renting the gym space for a large event will have to pay a fee, but it is free to play a few games of basketball or walk the indoor path.

It is located at 400 Elizabeth Street.