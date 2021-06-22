New billiards hall heads to downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — A new billiards hall will soon open in downtown Athens.

According to owner Jarred Miller, the hall will be located on the east side of the downtown square where the former Renaissance School was located. It will be a smoke-free, family-friendly environment.

“I am so excited to open Limestone Legends Billiards to bring additional family-friendly entertainment to downtown Athens,” Miller said.

No specific date was provided for a grand opening, but further updates can be found at the Limestone Legends Billiards Facebook page.