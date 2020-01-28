New bill would require day care centers to make status calls to parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - No parent wants to leave their child in a hot car. But it happens, and the effects can be deadly.

A new bill has been named after an Oxford 11-month-old who died in the back of a hot car last fall. That bill would require day care centers to make status calls to parents.

One local day care center had something to say about it. Sharon Drake runs Granny's Day Care in Huntsville. She performs her own wellness check every morning.

"When my parents drive up to my location of my day care, the first thing I ask them is do you have any more children that's in the car?" said Drake. She makes sure no child is left alone in a car.

"It's not safe to leave a child outside in a car cause anything can happen in seconds," said Drake.

Last September, an 11-month-old Oxford boy named Cash Edwin Jordan died in a hot car. His father forgot cash and his twin sister were in his van when he went to work. They were alone in that van for 3.5 hours. A bill in the works in Montgomery is named for that little boy. It would require Alabama day care centers to call a child's parent or guardian if they don't show up or call in to the daycare by 9:30 in the morning. Drake said she's on the fence.

"Agreeing to it -- yes -- it's a safety thing to make sure the parents have the children by 9:30," said Drake.

Drake said the bill could force day care providers to hire more staff, and add to their already busy schedules.

"We have a million jobs we have to do when we have those children inside our care, because safety always come first in day cares," said Drake.

The National Safety Council says 51 children left in hot cars died in 2019.

"I think the parent should be responsible if the child is not coming to the daycare," said Drake. "At least by 9 you should phone the daycare."

State lawmakers return to Montgomery next week and could start debating the bill soon. If passed, The Cash Edwin Jordan Act would apply to all public and private day cares in the state.