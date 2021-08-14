New bill could make solar roof installations more affordable for homes, businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new bill introduced last week is aiming to make it cheaper for homeowners and businesses to install solar power roofs.

The Raise the Roof Act, introduced by Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), would expand solar tax credits to cover a “cutting-edge integrated solar roofing system” as well as roof replacements and repairs.

“This bill will make it more affordable for all Americans to install rooftop solar panels, saving them money on their electric bills and boosting renewable energy production nationwide,” Ossoff said. “I will continue leading Senate efforts to scale up renewable energy production.”

The bill was introduced by Representatives Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) and Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) in the House.

If approved by both houses of Congress and signed into law by President Biden, the legislation would amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, which currently only allows those using traditional solar panels or tiles to use the credit.

The new law would allow for people using “integrated solar roofing technology” to access the 26% tax credit as well.

“By expanding the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) to include solar roofing technologies, this innovative legislation will help grow the solar industry and better encourage individual Americans to join the fight against climate change,” said Pascrell.

Sherrill called the bill a “unique opportunity” to grow the clean energy sector, create jobs, and allow consumers to access renewable energies.

“We’ve already seen the incredible impact the solar ITC has had on our clean energy economy since it was implemented 15 years ago,” Sherrill stated. “This legislation will only bolster that growth and incentivize the expansion of the clean energy sector… across the country.”

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), almost 3 million solar energy systems have been installed nationwide with 231,000 Americans working in the industry.

Read the full text of the Raise the Roof Act below: