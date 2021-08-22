New beer and wine bar opens in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — A brand-new beer and wine bar is officially open for business in downtown Athens.

Athens Alehouse and Cellar, located at 111 W. Washington Street, opened to the public this week after previously being announced as a new business last month.

According to Athens Main Street, the new business is owned by Limestone County natives Lori and Ken Hill, and will be featured as part of the up-and-coming arts and entertainment district.

The business is set to feature on-and-off premise craft beer and wine, along with charcuterie boards, pretzel bites, and cheese curds. Additionally, Athens Alehouse and Cellar will showcase a self-serve tap system with six rotating options on draft.

An official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for the business on Friday, August 27.