New Mazda Toyota supply manufacturer starts production

MADISON, Ala. – A new automotive supply manufacturer is now up and running in north Alabama. Y-Tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama started production Thursday after 2 1/2 years of preparation.

The Vice President of Administration Jackie Hogan said “We are finally at the point where we are making product and sending it to our customer Mazda Toyota.”

The site is located in Madison and is an on-site partner and supplier to the Toyota-Mazda in Huntsville. They are currently manufacturing parts for the Toyota Corolla Cross and in January, will start creating parts for a new Mazda SUV.

Before production even started, the plant already faced a difficult task – opening during a pandemic. The executive team said none of it would have been possible without the dedication of their employees.

“They came through like champs they really worked hard to get us to where we are today it’s really because of the team members that we are able to celebrate today,” said Hogan.

YKTA is only about halfway through the hiring process and is still looking to hire more than 300 employees.

The Vice President of Manufacturing Richard Morris explained anyone interested should apply. “We are interested in young or new people to the manufacturing sector if you’ve done manufacturing maybe you want to come here and try something different because like I said it’s a little bit unique here and we’re welcoming everyone.”

The plant is also raising their pay now starting at $17 an hour. YKTA credited this increase to their appreciation and recognition of the hard work of all its employees.

Anyone interested in these jobs can apply on their website: yktal.com