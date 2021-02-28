New assistant commissioner announced by Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) has announced Jeff Newton as the new assistant commissioner of operations and chief of staff.

Newton will be responsible for departmental operations, veteran’s services, training, personnel administration, and information technology.

ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis made the announcement Friday. “Jeff brings with him a wealth of operational and leadership experience that gives him the right skill-set for managing the department’s daily operations and delivering quality services to Alabama veterans, their dependents and survivors,” Davis said.

Newton has 40 years of military service with the Alabama Air National Guard. His most recent position was as Director of the Joint Staff, Alabama Military Department.

“I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to serve our veterans and to work alongside the dedicated men and women who lead the ADVA in providing the highest quality of care and services to those who have served our country,” Newton said.

Newton enlisted in the Alabama Air National Guard in 1980 and has received command experience at various unit levels.