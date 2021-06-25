New art history exhibit opens at Harrison Brothers Hardware

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Historic Huntsville Foundation posed a question to Alabama-based artists. “How do you see the history of Alabama?”

Their answers expressed on a number of mediums, now on display at Harrison Brothers Hardware as part of a new exhibit.

The art show is called Rooted in History: Interpreting Alabama’s Folk Art Traditions, and it was unveiled during a ceremony held this morning at the hardware store.

22 artists’ work have blended their perspectives on folk art, history and even personal experiences living in the state.

“Historic Huntsville Foundation, which owns and operates Harrison Brothers Hardware, which has been on the Courthouse Square since 1897, wanted to do something special to encourage diversity in downtown Huntsville and we thought art and history was the perfect way to do that,” Historic Huntsville Foundation Executive Director Donna Castellano said.

The pieces will be on display through September 7th, and they’re all even for sale. As items start to find their new homes, more art from these talented creators will replace the old.