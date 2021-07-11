New Alabama veterans home to be named for Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins

FILE- In this Sept. 15, 2014 file photo, President Barack Obama bestows the Medal of Honor on retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Adkins was deployed three times to Vietnam with the Special Forces and is being recognized for actions during his second combat tour, in 1966, when he ran wounded through enemy fire to drag injured comrades to safety. Adkins died of coronavirus on April 17, 2020 at the age of 86. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alabama veterans home is set to be named in honor of the late U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins. The announcement was made on July 9, 2021, at a quarterly meeting of the Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs.

According to the SBVA, the new veterans home in Enterprise will be named for Adkins, who passed away in April 2020 from COVID-19.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins is an American hero who was well-known statewide for his bravery and heroism, especially in southeastern Alabama with his close ties to the community,” said SBVA Vice-Chairman Chad Richmond.

Adkins was awarded the Medal of Honor on September 15, 2014. He served the country for more than twenty years in the United States Army. Adkins was deployed to Vietnam three times. During his second deployment, Adkins was involved in heroic efforts which eventually led to him being awarded the Medal of Honor.

FILE- In this Sept. 15, 2014 file photo, President Barack Obama bestows the Medal of Honor on retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Adkins was deployed three times to Vietnam with the Special Forces and is being recognized for actions during his second combat tour, in 1966, when he ran wounded through enemy fire to drag injured comrades to safety. Adkins died of coronavirus on April 17, 2020, at the age of 86. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

“Command Sgt. Maj. Adkins was loved by everyone who knew him, and it is an honor to have his name on the new state Veterans home,” said Richmond.

In January 2021, Enterprise was selected as the location for the home. It will be 182,000 square feet and house 175 residents.

“We realize how important it is to meet the needs of Veterans, and we are thankful for the ADVA’s work to do just that with professionalism, integrity, compassion, and commitment,” said Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper.

The veterans home, which will be the fifth for the state of Alabama, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.