New Alabama A&M graduates walking the stage Friday morning

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – New Alabama A&M University graduates will be able to walk across the stage Friday morning.

The ceremony will happen at Louis Crews Stadium due to state health guidelines.

All graduates and attendees will be required to socially distance and wear face coverings. Graduates are encouraged to wear flat or athletic shoes for walking on the artificial turf.

The commencement starts at 7 a.m. and will last almost 2 hours.

If you did not receive a ticket to attend the ceremony in person, the university will steam the ceremony on YouTube.