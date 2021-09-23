New ACCS program creates pathway from adult education to in-demand careers

(WHNT) — A new program from the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) is creating opportunities for students to get certified for high-demand careers.

The program, known as Mobilizing Alabama Pathways (MAPs), is a short-term, virtual training program for Alabamians allowing them to complete certifications in less time than other college credentials.

MAPs is the result of a federal grant that created the Alabama Workforce Stabilization Program.

“Providing short-term credentials that transfer to long-term degrees is a key strategy for reaching Alabama’s attainment goal of adding 500,000 credentialed workers to Alabama’s workforce by 2025,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “I want to thank Chancellor Baker and each partner for their leadership in establishing the Mobilizing Alabama’s Pathways program, which will help us create stackable career pathways for our most in-demand industries.”

Students who have completed the Ready to Work (RTW) online training course can access MAPs through their local adult education provider. After completing MAPs, students can participate in hands-on training.

“MAPs offer the ability for adults to gain valuable information in a career and credentials for success that may not otherwise be accessible,” stated Courtney Monnette, Alabama Community College System Adult Education Specialist.

For more information on MAPs, visit www.accs.edu.