Neighbors react to tornado destruction; ‘It feels like it didn’t happen, like it was a dream’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the days following the storms that ripped through central Tennessee, killing 25 people and injuring hundreds of others, there’s no shortage of people wandering around the streets, taking in the reality of the force of Mother Nature.

Dozens of people are walking the streets with shovels and brooms looking for somewhere their help is needed.

On Wednesday, Jacob Fox and his friends walked through and surveyed their neighborhood in Germantown, an area of Nashville that suffered the most destruction.

Fox said immediately following the tornado, he went outside to check things out, and when he tried to get back into his apartment police wouldn't let him. He ended up spending several hours in a nearby farmer's market being used as a shelter for people and their pets.

“I talked with a woman...she had a pillow in her left hand, and her dog in her right hand, and I was like 'do you have anywhere to go?' She said 'there’s literally nowhere left to go,'” Fox remembered.

Despite the fast cleanup efforts, there’s still overwhelming disbelief that this could happen here in the first place.

"A lot of people have lived here for years," said 16-year-old Ashlyn Surratt. "This is their home, and we’re just in shock of what in the world just happened."

“You just don’t know what to feel, you’re in shock," Fox said. "What was this thriving part of the city is just gone. It’s hard to process even now, a day later, walking back through. It feels like it didn’t happen, like it was a dream.”