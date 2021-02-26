Neighbors of Kathleen Miller hopeful for homicide investigation

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – The News 19 Investigative team revisited the home of Kathleen Miller Thursday morning. This after the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner officially ruled Miller’s death a homicide. The team obtained a copy of Miller’s medical examiner’s report Wednesday.

Miller’s family members and neighbors say they have been waiting on an update in the case of her death for some time now.

One neighbor who prefers to remain anonymous, says they hope the findings bring justice for Miller. They were worried her case would be forgotten and go unsolved, they say this update gives them hope the investigation is moving forward.

A Toyota convertible, believed to belong to Kathleen, sits in the driveway untouched. The house sits idle, utilities appear to be disconnected and autumn-themed decorations from 2019 remain intact.

The blinds are closed, but the case investigating her death remains open.

The medical examiner’s report comes more than a year after Miller was found dead in the Nantahala National Forest in Graham County, North Carolina.

She was on vacation with her estranged husband, Greg Miller at the time of her death.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Greg told investigators he and his wife decided to sit in a shallow creek but he left to go to the bathroom. When he came back 15 minutes later, the report says, he told investigators he found his wife lying face down in the water and claimed that as he approached her he fell on top of her.

Graham County Sheriff Jerry Crisp has said he’s considered Greg a person of interest for months.

Crisp confirmed the report results to News 19

Miller’s neighbors in Owens Cross Roads say they haven’t seen Greg since September. They chose not to appear on camera for fear of retaliation.

No charges have been filed in the investigation