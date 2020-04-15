Neighbors helping through the #ICanHelpChallenge

During this season of uncertainty, communities have come together to support one another, and a new challenge is circling the internet that helps neighbors come together while staying six feet apart.

It all started on Nextdoor, a neighborhood hub that many people use to get in contact or connect with others in their area. The #ICanHelpChallenge is bringing those connections one step further.

People from all over the world are jumping at the chance to help their neighbors, and you can too!

Take a selfie with a sign that says “I can help”⁣ Post sharing how you can help with #ICanHelpChallenge and @Nextdoor⁣ Tag 3 friends and challenge them to participate⁣

Nextdoor has taken the challenge another step further. The company added something called the “Help Map” where people can find help in their area, or offer help.

Nextdoor says its new feature is to help promote kindness in neighborhoods.

The “hyperlocal social networking service” is free and posts made to the website are available only to other Nextdoor members living in the same neighborhood.

If you or someone you know is helping neighbors, share the story with WHNT News 19 by emailing us at news.department@whnt.com.