Need Help Planning a Trip? How To Find a Good Travel Agent

NEW YORK (AP) — In another sign of live entertainment's rebirth, Bruce Springsteen returned to Broadway this weekend, strapping on a guitar and reviving a show for an audience that included a member of his E Street Band and the governor of his home state.

Springsteen had ended his residency in December 2018 after 236 performances, but was persuaded to return for a summer's encore ahead of most Broadway shows coming back in September.