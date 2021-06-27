Need Help Planning a Trip? How To Find a Good Travel Agent

Consumers spend billions of dollars each year traveling. With the convenience of the internet, sometimes it’s difficult to find a trustworthy third party travel service. Sometimes well-recognized names are spoofed, or scammers trick users into thinking they’re dealing with the hotel or airline directly.
Recognizing a good travel agent:
- Takes the time to learn your travel needs, preferences, tastes, budget, and personal limitations such as medical conditions or phobias.
- Does comparison shopping to find the transportation, accommodations, attractions, and services that will give you the greatest satisfaction at the best price.
- Keeps abreast of new developments in the travel industry that could benefit you, such as price cuts and special deals on airfares and hotels.
- Is highly knowledgeable about attractions and local customs at popular destinations and can provide tips that will help you choose among options and keep your trip running smoothly.
- Will be able to stay up to date on any travel restrictions or alerts that may arise and impact your travel.
How to find a good travel agent:
- When possible, deal with a local travel agent. Take advice from friends and business associates who use an agent they trust and always check business profiles on BBB.org.
- Visit or call several agencies to find the one that best suits your needs.
- Consider everything from the appearance of the office to the agent’s willingness to listen and answer questions.
- Ask about a specific agent’s professional background. For example, what kind of training or education they have had.
- Contact the American Society of Travel Agents to check if a travel agent you are considering using belongs to this organization.
