Need help or want to help a family have a Merry Christmas? The post office is making it easy

It’s a Christmas tradition more than 100 years in the making, and it’s back once again.

The United States Postal Service is hosting Operation Santa for the 109th year.

Families who need help making Christmas merry and bright can do so by mailing a letter to Santa’s official workshop: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888.

As for what to ask for – the possibilities are endless.

However, USPS officials said the more specific the requests, the better; ideas include sizes, colors, styles, favorite authors, book titles, toys, etc.

Be sure to include a full return address – including your name, your street name, apartment number, city, state, and ZIP code.

Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10. More tips can be found here.

Once letters arrive at the North Pole, Santa’s elves will open the letter, remove all personal information for safety reasons, and post the letter to the Operation Santa website. Letters will be added until Dec. 15 and remain on the site until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Adoptions open on Nov. 29, but if you’re interested in adopting one or multiple letters, you can create your account now.

You’ll need to be vetted through a short registration and ID verification process for security reasons.

If you adopted a family in previous years, you’ll need to be vetted again.

And it’s not just individuals who can adopt – the USPS said businesses can get into the spirit and set up teams to adopt families.

Each team member and each individual can adopt up to 15 letters.

Once you’ve fulfilled the child’s or children’s wishes, you’ll need to drop off packages at a participating post office by Dec. 18 to be sure they make it to their final destination in time for Christmas.

No more than six packages can be sent per person and no more than 12 packages can be sent per family – all must be unwrapped, under 70 pounds, with a combined length and thickness of 108 inches or less.

The absolute last day to send Operation Santa packages is January 14, 2022.

For more information on the program, visit the Operation Santa FAQ page. Additional questions can be emailed to operationsanta@usps.gov.